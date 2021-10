The Kilgore Lions Club Halloween Carnival started in 1948 and is the longest-running family event in Kilgore, according to Randy Renshaw, club treasurer and past president. “At one time the carnival was so large it was held at the R.E. St. John football stadium’s parking lot and across the street at the little league baseball park,” he said. “Martin Street was closed off. Everything was wired and set up in one day. It was removed and packed away by the next day. There were 15 booths plus rides. As a kid, I never could figure out how it could disappear so quickly. That was before I realized the amount of volunteers and members it took to put it together.”

KILGORE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO