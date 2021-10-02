CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Pregnant Teen Chose Adoption – 33 Years Later, She Reunites with Her Son

By Dayna Remus
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago

Feeling as though her heart had been ripped out of her chest, a young Melanie let go of her newborn, hoping that one day she could hold him in her arms again.

At only 18 years old, Melanie Pressley fell pregnant and had to make a tough choice about her next steps. Ultimately, the teenager chose to give up her son for adoption, taken in by the Vossler family, who named him Greg Vossler.

Pressley's decision to choose the adoption route was based on the fact that her boyfriend, at that time, wanted her to terminate the pregnancy. Therefore, he would not take on the role of being a father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKBse_0cEw2Ozy00

Since she wanted her baby to have a dad and mother, and knowing that her financial situation was not conducive to providing for a child, the vulnerable teenager thought adoption would be best for the baby. It was not easy, Pressley expressed:

"You go through a mourning period and yet live the rest of your life mourning."

After she gave birth to her son on June 17, 1988, the new biological mother got a chance to hold him even though it was not technically allowed. Her sister decided to take a picture of her holding the baby, which is the only connection she had with him for over 30 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJyI2_0cEw2Ozy00

Since giving him up for adoption, a heartbroken Pressley consistently thought about her baby. The young man himself learned about his adoption at around 10 years old. He revealed that his curiosity only peaked in 2019 when he became a grown man with a wife and sons.

Choosing to keep the baby at just 16 years old... [She] sat in a council house, confused and scared.

After discovering the 23andMe test, which was on promotion, Vossler decided to take it to track down his blood-related parents. Following her mother's death and with Pressley always wishing her mom could have met Vossler, she chose to do the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtM4C_0cEw2Ozy00

Due to this test and after 33 years, the two finally reunited online, sharing emails and texting. Eventually, they met each other in flesh and blood at Pressley's residence in Ohio in June 2021.

When they came face to face, they ended up speaking for hours on end, with Vossler also meeting almost 20 of his blood relatives. Pressley is also planning on traveling to Virginia to meet her biological son's family too.

Speaking about reuniting with him, the emotional Pressley expressed that her heart was filled up again. The biological mom voiced admiration for the wonderful man Pressley had become.

Pressley's decision to give her son up for adoption is one of the many challenging issues surrounding teenage pregnancies. Another struggle is the high level of judgment teens may face for falling pregnant at a young age.

Teenager Lois McIntyre McIntyre from Huyton town in England faced an onslaught of judgment, but the warrior inside her was ready to fight. Choosing to keep the baby at just 16 years old, Lois McIntyre sat in a council house, confused and scared.

Now a decade on, the mom lives with her loving partner, four children, and a viral Instagram account she uses to help other mothers in similar positions. Both of these women may have chosen different paths, but their unique journeys prove perfect for them.

Comments / 0

Related
todaysparent.com

I never told my daughter she was adopted—then she discovered it on her own

I was born in Portugal in a little town named Ovar where I was raised until I was nine. I grew up very poor and lived in a small three-room house with my parents, younger sisters, and grandma. In 1967, my maternal grandfather made arrangements for us to come to the United States to have a better life. We came at the end of 1969, went to school, and by the age of twelve, I was helping out my parents by washing dishes in a restaurant. By 1976, at the age of sixteen, I had met the love of my life who would later be my husband—his name was Rocky.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Syesha Mercado reunited with her son (video)

Former “American Idol” contestant Syesha Mercado and her partner and children’s father Tyron Deener shared great news this month as their toddler was finally returned to their care. As previously reported, the couple had been involved in a fight with authorities to regain custody of their toddler son Amen’Ra after he was unexpectedly placed in foster care in March by the Florida Department of Children and Families due to accusations of malnourishment.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
940wfaw.com

Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did. When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming...
RELATIONSHIPS
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#23andme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Anna Duggar’s Family Welcomes Beautiful Baby Boy: See Photos

Anna Duggar’s family welcomed a gorgeous baby boy into the world today. And, her family was kind enough to share photos of the gorgeous little guy on social media. The little guy’s name hasn’t been revealed to the public yet. But, his birth announcement along with a few photos are bouncing around social media right now. What all do we know about the beautiful baby boy that has been welcomed into Anna Duggar’s family?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Death, interrupted: Martha Sepúlveda will no longer be Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Staring death in the eye, Martha Sepúlveda appeared to be the picture of unabashed ebullience. During a recent interview with Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde, the 51-year-old – who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nearly three years ago – momentarily forgot about her crippling condition, joked alongside her son and threw back a few beers.“I’m in good spirits,” she told the outlet. “I’m at peace since they authorized the procedure; I laugh more, get better sleep.”That procedure was euthanasia.Following a Colombian court’s expansion of euthanasia to include non-terminal patients over the summer, Ms Sepúlveda submitted a request for...
WORLD
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Injured, Leaves Florida Amid Brian Laundrie Search

Duane "Dog" Chapman has left Florida without finding Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, confirmed her father is heading back to Colorado to "handle some business" and is leaving a team behind in Florida to continue their search. He also reportedly injured his ankle during the search. Chapman joined the search for Laundrie in late September and has faced allegations of participating in the hunt for publicity.
PETS
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
359K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy