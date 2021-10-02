CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Thematic Investing Ideas to Boost Your Portfolio Returns in Q4

Zacks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThematic investing continues to increasingly grab investors’ attention. The space is attracting retail and younger investors. Thematic ETFs do not invest in an entire market or single sector but rather in concepts, themes or trends. They allow investors to park their money in innovative industries and technologies as well as smaller companies that traditional GICS sectors do not include, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) report.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

5 Large-Cap Stocks Likely to Gain From Q3 Earnings This Week

Wall Street is gearing up to kick start the third-quarter 2021 earnings season this week. Market participants have high expectations from this earnings season as overall earnings of corporate America are likely to remain robust after skyrocketing in the second quarter. As of Oct 8, total second-quarter earnings of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week

USO - Free Report) adding about 4.1%. Apart from this, the jobs data for the month of September came in downbeat. Non-farm payrolls rose by just 194,000 in September versus the 500,000 expected. While the unemployment rate dropped more than expected to 4.8%, the labor force participation rate also declined to 61.6% from 61.7% in August. The average hourly earnings also grew faster to reach a 4.6% year-over-year rate, or the fastest since February.
RUSSELL, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That'll Make You Richer in Q4 and Beyond

Brookfield Infrastructure is poised to profit from an infrastructure boom. Devon Energy boasts the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500. Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by 10X over the last five years. Any time is a good time to buy a great dividend stock. But what exactly...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

5 Sector ETFs to Benefit Despite Downbeat September Jobs Data

The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September 2021, the lowest so far this year and well below forecasts of 500,000. Nonfarm employment has increased by 17.4 million since a recent trough in April 2020 but is down by 5.0 million, or 3.3%, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Gics#Bloomberg Intelligence#Nasdaq#Yahoo Finance#Icln Free
Zacks.com

Bitcoin & Blockchain ETFs: What Investors Should Know

TSLA - Free Report) and MicroStrategy (. MSTR - Free Report) hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. El Salvador recently became the first country to accept it as legal tender. Europe and Canada have approved many cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs). In fact, eight of the 10 best performing ETPs in the world this year are European cryptocurrency funds, per WSJ. These include ETPs tracking Binance, Ether and Ripple.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
Zacks.com

5 ETFs & Stocks From the Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings

The Q3 earnings season is set to kick off this week with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Although Q3 earnings growth is expected to decelerate significantly from the breakneck pace in the first half, the earnings picture remains strong. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 26.1% from the same period last year on 13.9% higher revenues.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Xos stock surges after Wedbush sees it more than doubling, as EV maker is set to be a 'winner' in commercial market

Shares of Xos Inc. rallied 3.3% in premarket trading Monday, after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recommended investors buy, which a chance of doubling their investment, saying the electric truck maker is positioned to be a "winner" in the commercial electric vehicle (EV) market. Ives initiated coverage of Xos with an outperform rating and stock price target of $10, which implies a 121% gain off Friday's closing price of $4.53. "XOS Trucks is an innovative low-emissions solution to last-mile deliveries," Ives wrote in a note to clients. "Acting as one of the first movers in this burgeoning area of the EV market, XOS has a proven product that is already on the road with the ongoing development of future iterations." The stock has tumbled 40% since Aug. 20, when the stock started trading under the ticker "XOS" after the completion of the going-public merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) NextGen Acquisitions Corp. The S&P 500 has slipped 1.1% over the same time.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
CNBC

Here's why investing your emergency fund is a bad idea

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. Select will update as changes are made public. Emergency savings can really come in handy when some of life's disruptions rear their heads. This...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy