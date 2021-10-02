CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs. Everton: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Ronaldo in Premier League

By Nick O'Malley
 9 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United continue their battle for the top spot in the English Premier League standings as they take on Everton Saturday. Fresh off a Champions League win over Villareal, Man. United returns to EPL play in an early morning back for fans in the United States. While Ronaldo has upped the pace on his scoring output, Bruno Fernandes continues to lead the way for the club offensively. On the other side, Everton has been no pushover this season. They are currently in a points tie with Manchester United with a record of 4-1-1. Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have led the way on offense so far this season.

