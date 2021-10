Following a solid trading week that saw the Dow put up its best numbers since June, pre-market futures are back down again to start a new trading week. Currently, charts do not look convincing that last week’s new plateau is going to hold. The Dow and S&P 500 are down roughly 10 points at this hour, while the Nasdaq is -80 points. This indicates some downward pressure on tech stocks again.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO