Two accidents just over 24 hours apart have claimed three lives in eastern Iowa. Monday afternoon, September 27, at approximately 4:16 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 underneath the Highway 1/North Dodge Street overpass. The incident happened near mile marker 246, according to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol. *The photo above from our news partner, CBS 2 Iowa's News Now, shows emergency responders at the scene.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO