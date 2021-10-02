CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Australia: Crocodile sinks his teeth into a flying drone

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crocodile leapt out of the water at a wildlife park in Darwin and sank its teeth into a low flying drone. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation caught the moment the reptile snapped.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Herd Of Hippos Absolutely Annihilate A Crocodile

Hippopotamuses are just outrageous. I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again – hippos might just be the most terrifying animal in Africa, and that’s saying something for a continent that is home to lions, leopards, poisonous snakes, and crocodiles. The footage we previously shared of a hippo chasing...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

A flying great white shark: Chris Fallows’ best photograph

There is no more iconic species on the planet than the great white shark. Everybody knows what they are, even in the most landlocked countries on Earth, and people are fascinated by them. The great white sharks at Seal Island, a few miles across the water from False Bay near Cape Town, use a surface hunting technique called breaching. They lurk in the depths waiting for seals porpoising along the waves, then launch themselves with incredible speed towards the surface. Their sheer power takes them clear of the water and results in these dramatic breaches that have become famous on documentary channels all across the world.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

This Bizarre Pig-Faced Shark Was Just Pulled Out Of The Mediterranean Sea By Italian Naval Officers

The shark is called an angular roughshark and is distinguished by its wide-set eyes and its short, blunt snout, giving it the appearance of a pig. On August 19, a group of Italian naval officers on the island of Elba came across an unusual fish floating in the water. But when they pulled it to the surface, they realized it was no ordinary specimen but a lifeless, pig-faced shark.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocodiles#Sinks#Broadcasting#Wildlife Park
TheDailyBeast

Family of Murderous River Otters Strikes Again in Singapore

A family of murderous river otters has struck again, breaking into a private pond in Singapore to kill and eat 10 koi fish last week. Five more were left “maimed,” according to local outlet Mothership. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes that has left Singaporeans grappling with their love for the furry creatures, which have grown bolder over the course of the country’s strict lockdown measures, venturing down city streets and into private condos. A group of otters recently made it into a church and killed nearly 100 fish, quite literally leaving a trail of bodies in their wake.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Tended The World's Most Dangerous Birds, Because of Course We Did

With powerful legs tipped by dagger-like talons, capable of eviscerating you with a single kick, cassowaries are the bird that most lives up to the moniker of a modern dinosaur. But surprisingly, these strikingly unique avians may have been humanity's 'chickens' – long before we kept actual chickens. Eggshell remnants suggest that as far back as 18,000 years ago, humans seemed to be collecting cassowary eggs for something other than just a tasty meal. "This is not some small fowl, it is a huge, ornery, flightless bird that can eviscerate you," Penn state anthropologist Kristina Douglass explained.  These hefty fruit eaters maintain their rainforest...
ANIMALS
Simplemost

Rare Twin Elephants Born In Sri Lanka

A mother elephant recently gave birth to twins in Sri Lanka. And that’s much rarer than you’d think. Twenty-four-year-old Surangi, an elephant at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, gave birth to two healthy male calves on Aug. 31. The first arrived at 4:30 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the facility. The father, Pandu, is a fellow resident of the government-run elephant residence.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Swarm of bees kill more than 60 endangered penguins in South Africa

More than 60 endangered African penguins were apparently killed by a swarm of bees in South Africa last week, in what bird conservationists described as an unusual occurrence. The 63 birds were found dead inside the Boulders African penguin colony in Simon's Town, located near Cape Town, according to a press release from the South African National Parks (SANParks). The penguins died sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

More than 1,400 dolphins killed in Faroe Islands after ‘big mistake’

After a massive online outcry, government officials in the Faroe Islands have described the hunting and killing of a massive pod of dolphins as a “big mistake.”. On Sunday night, 1,428 dolphins were killed near the Faroe Islands, a Danish territory located between Iceland and Norway. According to conservation group Sea Shepard Global, the hunters used jet-skis and small boats to corral the dolphins in shallow water and kill them.
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Man Reels In Rare, Deadly Fish While Fishing With Father

A man in the UK was enjoying a relaxing fishing session with his father when he reeled in one of the deadliest fishes in the world, which is capable of paralyzing and killing humans. Arfon Summers was fishing at a tourist hot spot in Dorset on Oct. 1 with his...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Iceland’s Orcas Will Do Anything to Avoid a Pilot Whale

Filipa Samarra could hear the pilot whales before she could see them. In 2015, out on the choppy waters off of southern Iceland, Samarra and her research team were eavesdropping on a group of killer whales. She listened as they pipped, squealed, and clicked when suddenly her ears were filled with high-pitched whistling. “Then the killer whales just went silent,” says Samarra, a biologist and the lead investigator of the Icelandic Orca Project. As the whistling grew stronger, a group of pilot whales came into view, and the killer whales seemed to turn and swim away.
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Modern Crocodiles Are Evolving at a Rapid Rate

Crocodiles look like they belong to another time, an era when reptiles ruled. But appearances can be deceiving. Today’s crocodiles are not holdovers that have gone unchanged since the Jurassic, but are one expression of a great, varied family that’s been around for over 235 million years. More than that, crocodiles are still evolving—and faster than they have at other times in their family’s scaly history.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Crocodile lunges out of lagoon to take down drone

A large crocodile leaps out of a lake and snaps down on it. Australian Broadcasting Corporation camera operator Dane Hirst was filming at a lagoon in the northern Australian city of Darwin when his tech was trashed by the hungry croc. The fierce animal lunges out of the water and...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Stunning images capture rare "megapod" of humpback whales

Coastal tour boat operators in Australia were treated to a rare spectacle last week as more than 100 humpback whales set upon a swirling ball of baitfish. The mass aggregation or megapod of whales was spotted by Simon Miller, owner of Sapphire Coastal Adventures, and his team on Thursday off the coast of Bermagui in New South Wales, on Australia's southeast coast.
ANIMALS
Interesting Engineering

Watch a Raven Attack a Delivery Drone in Australia

Residents in Canberra, Australia can get up in the morning, order a cup of coffee and relax on a chair while a drone delivers it to their front yard. This is what Ben Roberts' routine was like until a raven got 'territorial' and attacked the delivery drone, ABC reported. As Roberts was waiting for his coffee to arrive, he even managed to capture a video of the attack.
AUSTRALIA
simpleflying.com

State Of Play: Regional Flying In Australia

Beyond the big busy Australian domestic trunk routes, there is a bustling world of regional flying. But it is a tough market to fly in and frequently controversial. As a recent report highlights, it is also a diverse space facilitating flights from the major cities to the tiniest towns. Australia’s...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy