I have turned into one of those people with a belt around my middle, with a bottle of water tucked into it, who permanently walks around in their “active wear”. I know. I can’t stand people like that either. We are awful, but we cannot help it. Long distance running is coming back into my life – and my heart and head could not be more relieved.Like many people in lockdown, I put on a bit of weight. A stone-and-a-half, to be precise. I couldn’t fit into any of my clothes, which was fine because I mostly lived in pajamas anyway....

FITNESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO