Rare Bird Alert

Union Leader
 9 days ago

This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 27. Birders on a weekend visit to Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, reported the following highlights: a Lazuli bunting (seen leaving the island early-on), two indigo buntings, two lesser black-backed gulls, two yellow-billed cuckoos, four American oystercatchers, a “heard-only” upland sandpiper, three Caspian terns, a clay-colored sparrow, two bobolinks, four yellow warblers, a blue-winged warbler, a yellow-breasted chat, a “heard-only” blue grosbeak, and two dickcissels.

www.unionleader.com

