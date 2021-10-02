CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Relive Inhaler’s summer tour with video for ‘My Honest Face’

By Ali Shutler
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now relive Inhaler’s summer tour with the new music video for ‘My Honest Face’ – check it out below. The video features footage of Inhaler’s 2021 main stage slots at Reading & Leeds Festivals as well as clips from their ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This‘ headline tour.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Billy Idol Plots The Roadside UK Arena Tour With The Go-Go's For Summer 2022

Billy Idol has lined up his first appearances in the UK since 2018. The rock legend will take The Roadside Tour to arenas in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Cardiff, and Leeds during June, with tickets on general sale at 9am on September 30. Supporting on all dates will be special guests The Go-Go’s, making their first UK appearance for 26 years.
MUSIC
interviewmagazine.com

Inhaler, Ireland’s Hottest Export, Can’t Wait to Get Back on the Tour Bus

Before the pandemic, Inhaler had a few singles under its belt and a highly-anticipated North American headlining tour teed up. But, along with the rest of their industry, the four-piece indie rock outfit from Dublin were forced to watch their carefully nurtured momentum dwindle before their eyes over a year of lockdowns and cancelled gigs. But even a global pandemic is not enough to stop four 20-year-old Irishmen from seizing their dreams—in the months since the industry began its cautious revival, the band has wasted no time getting back on the road. This summer alone, Inhaler—made up of Elijah Hewson (lead singer, guitar), Josh Jenkinson (guitar), Robert Keating (bass) and Ryan McMahon (drums)— dropped a flurry catchy singles, made their U.S. television debut on James Corden, and released a debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This. The record went number 1 in the U.K., making Inhaler the first Irish band to top the UK album charts in 13 years. Now, they’re back in the U.S.—where they’re finally drinking age—warming up with a string of sold-out shows in intimate venues ahead of their official headlining dates. Below, the band sits down for a chat about pre-tour jitters, their shiny new gold record, and a mysterious Irish specialty known as “Chicken Fillet Rolls.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Andy Summers releases new video for Chronosthesia

Former Police, Soft Machine and Kevin Ayers guitarist Andy Summers has released a brand new video for Chronosthesia, which you can watch below. Chronosthesia is taken from Summers' latest solo album, Harmonics Of The Night, through Andy Summers Music/Cargo Records on October 15. "Chronosthseia was recorded as part of a...
MUSIC
Vulture

It’s BTS, Coldplay, and the Holograms in the ‘My Universe’ Video

Welcome to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres universe, no music allowed. “Once upon a time, many years from now … music is forbidden across the spheres,” reads a message at the beginning of the video for the band’s BTS linkup, “My Universe.” So of course Coldplay and BTS break some rules, performing the song from separate planets, hologrammed into each other’s performances thanks to a DJ on a spaceship. There’s even a third band of aliens and robots that joins in — just go with it. The song, released last week, is off Coldplay’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres, out October 15 and also featuring the single “Higher Power.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inhaler#Music Video#Birmingham#Rock City#Relive Inhaler#Reading Leeds Festivals#Irish#The Album Charts#Nme#Newcastle University 2#Bristol O2 Academy#London O2 Forum#Limelight 15#Dolan S Warehouse#Inec Acoustic Club 19#Academy 20#The Academy 21
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Under All Summer" by Gabriel Bernini

“We’re rolling and we’re making it sweet and it’s beautiful,” are the opening words to “Honeybee” from Gabriel Bernini’s fourth record You Got Me. Ordinarily throwaway studio chatter, those words might as well be the thesis for the record. While Sweeties, Bernini’s first record for Dadstache Records, started out as...
MUSIC
NME

Watch the trippy new video for Bullet for My Valentine’s ‘Rainbow Veins’

Bullet for My Valentine have released a trippy video for new single ‘Rainbow Veins’ – check it out below. The song comes from the Bullet’s upcoming self-titled seventh album, which was originally meant to be released October 22 via Spinefarm Records/Search & Destroy, but physical manufacturing delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic has meant the album will now arrive two weeks later on November 5.
MUSIC
mixonline.com

Hella Mega Yeah! Behind the Audio of the Summer’s Biggest Tour

This summer’s Hella Mega Tour came after a Hella Mega Long Wait. Bringing together a three-pronged rock attack of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, the massive world stadium tour was first announced back in September, 2019, with all three bands releasing singles, that teased new albums, that primed the tour…that didn’t happen. After months of rehearsals, rig building and the rest, Hella Mega found itself all dressed up with nowhere to go after COVID-19 brought the concert industry to a standstill in March, 2020, only a week before the first tour leg though Asia was due to begin. As the months wore on, leg after leg got postponed, and an Oceania run was simply cancelled, but with vaccinations on the rise and COVID briefly on the ropes as Summer 2021 began, it was time to get the show on the road.
MUSIC
NME

Relive the highlights from NME’s House of Papa gig

Last week saw NME partner with Papa John’s to present the House of Papa, an intimate gig held at an exclusive music venue in London. Over 100 fans, including ByteSquad members Shauni, Jake, Em and Loz, were invited down to watch a series of killer sets from recent NME Radar stars, all while enjoying Papa John’s new Fresh Soul range – pizzas so big on feel-good flavours that they make your soul sing.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Orlando Weeks announces run of intimate UK tour dates

Orlando Weeks has announced a run of intimate UK tour dates for next month – see full details of the gigs below. The former Maccabees frontman announced details of his second solo album ‘Hop Up’ last month and shared new single ‘Look Who’s Talking Now’. ‘Hop Up’ will be released...
MUSIC
NME

Bryan Adams announces 2022 UK tour in support of new album ‘So Happy It Hurts’

Bryan Adams has shared details of UK tour in support of his new album ‘So Happy It Hurts’, which is due for release in March. The dates take in some previously announced UK shows for summer 2022 which include a closing show at Cardiff Castle on July 11. The Canadian musician will now play an extra 12 dates that kick off in May at the Brighton Centre on Friday 13.
MUSIC
NME

Liam Gallagher adds headlining dates in hometown Manchester and Glasgow

Liam Gallagher has announced new headlining dates in Manchester and Glasgow. Gallagher revealed today (October 11) that he will perform at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 1, 2022 and Glasgow’s Hampden Park on June 26 to support his recently announced album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’. “I’m super proud to announce I’m...
MUSIC
NME

Morrissey thanks Blossoms and Rick Astley for their live The Smiths covers shows

Morrissey had kind words for Blossoms and Rick Astley‘s joint shows covering old The Smiths classics. The singer, who fronted the band between 1982 and 1987, said that he was grateful for the acts’ tributes to his former band. Blossoms and Rick Astley performed the renditions at Manchester’s Albert Hall on Friday (October 8) and at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Saturday (October 9).
MUSIC
NME

Phoebe Bridgers guests on Noah Gundersen track ‘Atlantis’

US singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen released his latest album, ‘A Pillar of Salt’, last Friday (October 8) via Cooking Vinyl. The album contains a track that features Phoebe Bridgers titled ‘Atlantis’. The sombre track sees Gundersen grappling with regret and sorrow with Bridgers over an understated indie folk arrangement. “It’s overdramatic,...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Madonna take secret ‘Madame X’ show to streets of Harlem

Madonna held a secret ‘Madame X’ gig in New York on Friday night (October 8) and ended it by taking the show to the streets of Harlem. The original concert took place at the Manhattan neighbourhood’s Ginny’s Supper Club and celebrated the release of the film version of Madame X.
MUSIC
NME

Sunmi radiates confidence in futuristic music video for ‘Go or Stop?’

K-pop singer Sunmi has released her new digital single ‘Go or Stop?’ alongside a stunning accompanying music video. ‘Go or Stop?’ is a special collaboration between the singer and reigning League of Legends world champions DWG KIA. The song was released to kick-off the team’s first game in the League of Legends World Championship 2021, which begins later today (October 11).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Adele Previews New Song ‘Easy on Me’ Ahead of Single’s Release

Adele offered a preview of her new song “Easy on Me” on Instagram Live Saturday ahead of the single’s release on Friday, October 15th. The singer, whose new album 30 has not yet officially been announced, shared a 45-second snippet of the ballad, stopping right as the chorus was about to kick in. .@Adele just previewed her new single, “Easy On Me,” on IG Live. 🗓: 10.15 pic.twitter.com/toI0Yg7P3C — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 9, 2021 “There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” Adele sings on the track, which she revealed in a Vogue interview was produced by...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy