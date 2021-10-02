Relive Inhaler’s summer tour with video for ‘My Honest Face’

Before the pandemic, Inhaler had a few singles under its belt and a highly-anticipated North American headlining tour teed up. But, along with the rest of their industry, the four-piece indie rock outfit from Dublin were forced to watch their carefully nurtured momentum dwindle before their eyes over a year of lockdowns and cancelled gigs. But even a global pandemic is not enough to stop four 20-year-old Irishmen from seizing their dreams—in the months since the industry began its cautious revival, the band has wasted no time getting back on the road. This summer alone, Inhaler—made up of Elijah Hewson (lead singer, guitar), Josh Jenkinson (guitar), Robert Keating (bass) and Ryan McMahon (drums)— dropped a flurry catchy singles, made their U.S. television debut on James Corden, and released a debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This. The record went number 1 in the U.K., making Inhaler the first Irish band to top the UK album charts in 13 years. Now, they’re back in the U.S.—where they’re finally drinking age—warming up with a string of sold-out shows in intimate venues ahead of their official headlining dates. Below, the band sits down for a chat about pre-tour jitters, their shiny new gold record, and a mysterious Irish specialty known as “Chicken Fillet Rolls.”

