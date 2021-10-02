CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, VA

Truck driver sentenced for transporting Lee County minor for sex

By Bristol Herald Courier
heraldcourier.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois truck driver who transported a child from Virginia to South Dakota to engage in criminal sexual activity will spend 15 years in prison, authorities said Friday. According to court documents, David Skaggs, 33, was an over-the-road tractor-trailer operator. In 2015, Skaggs started communicating on Facebook with a 15-year-old boy in Lee County, Virginia. Over the course of several months, Skaggs and the boy, identified as “AA,” developed a friendly relationship, and Skaggs became acquainted with AA’s family, including AA’s younger sister, victim “KL,” who was 13 years old, federal prosecutors said Friday in a news release.

