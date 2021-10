By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in stable condition after being shot on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. All westbound lanes from Austin Boulevard to Harlem Avenue were closed for investigation as of 4:30 a.m. The person was self-transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There have been nearly 200 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year, compared to 128 in all of 2020. Illinois State Police last week it would would be increasing the number of evening and overnight patrols on the expressways in response to a surge in violence over the past two years. Anyone who witnessed or have any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO