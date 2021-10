You did it. You got the new iPhone 13. But it doesn't matter if you have the Mini or the Pro, it's still a glass sandwich that will shatter when it inevitably escapes your hands. That's totally not your fault. That's why we highly recommend you use a case with your expensive new smartphone. It's not guaranteed to protect your device, but it can help! We've tested dozens and whittled them down to our favorites below. That also includes other accessories such as cables, charging adapters, MagSafe gear, power banks, many of which we tested for the iPhone 12 range (so you'll see some duplicates here).

