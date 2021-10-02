Your letters: Thune a Democrat?; is our democracy doomed?

Editor, Register-Mail: Sen. Mitch McConnell is banking on a large number of Americans thinking that "raising the debt ceiling" means Congress is raising our credit limit or borrowing power, when it really means that Congress must vote, for some weird reason, to pay the bills already incurred, much of it under Trump. America can't default! A despicably dangerous game of brinkmanship by the GOP, which dares us to abolish the filibuster! Then there's the Build Back Better, Biden agenda. Naysayers proudly proclaim, "Dems are in disarray, Pelosi is caving on everything!" No, they're NOT, and NO, she's NOT! The Democratic party is a "big-tent party" with progressives, moderates and two supposedly conservative senators, who are hell bent on maximizing attention, as opposed to passing legislation that will help their constituents. Meanwhile, the Republican Party marches in lock step to obstruct everything that could help America.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO