In September, researchers published an alarming survey of 10,000 folks in 10 countries, all age 16 to 25, about their views on climate change. Three-quarters said the future is frightening, over half reported feeling like humanity is doomed, and 39 percent said they were hesitant to have children. “There's this real pessimism about the future,” says psychologist Susan Clayton of Ohio's College of Wooster, coauthor of the new report as well as a previous extensive one on climate change and mental health. “It's not just scary, but it's also demotivating.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO