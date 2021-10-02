Warriors stay perfect with shutout win over Wellsboro

WELLSBORO — Canton had dominated on the stat sheet for three quarters. The Warrior offense had moved the ball and their defense had been suffocating. Yet, looking up at the scoreboard in between the 3rd and 4th quarters told a different story. Canton only led 12-0, and the Wellsboro Hornets were near midfield at their own 44-yard line. All Canton did was play their best football of the night, and possibly the season, in a dominating fourth quarter as the Warriors rolled, 26-0. “We played well (in the fourth quarter),” Canton Coach Tyler Sechrist said after Friday night’s win. “We got them in a position where they had to take a few more chances and we capitalized.”