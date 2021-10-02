CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Public Input Sought For New City Council District Maps

 9 days ago

STOCKTON (BCN) The city of Stockton is seeking public input on City Council district lines being redrawn following the U.S. Census that is filled out once every 10 years. Draft maps are being accepted for new district lines in the city. Currently there are six City Council districts, but residents can submit new maps via paper-only or online map drawing tools. More information about the current districts and how to submit proposed new lines can be found on the city's website at www.stocktonca.gov/Redistricting.

