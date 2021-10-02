CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit's Herman Cain Covid 'award' is a depressing sign of our times

By F. Diane Barth, psychotherapist
NBC News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increasingly popular r/HermanCainAward subreddit on Reddit.com is a distressingly predictable sign of America’s conflict-filled times. The subreddit, which now has upwards of 340,000 followers, “celebrates” those “who have made public declaration of their anti-mask, anti-vax, or Covid-hoax views,” only to die from Covid-19 or Covid-related complications. (It is named for Herman Cain, the former GOP presidential candidate and businessman who died from Covid-19 complications in 2020 after attending a Trump campaign rally in Oklahoma.)

Comments

Juan Della garza
12d ago

laughable fake news and one sided report. why no mention of all the others that believes democrats.lol and you expect anyone to believe your numbers lol.

3
