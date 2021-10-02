CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Approves $120 Million Sales of Surfside Collapse Site

By Roger Harris
leedaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Thursday and judge from Miami-Dade Circuit took the decision that took everyone in shock. He had approved a sale agreement which was about a 2-acre oceanside property. This was the exact property on which the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo went down and collapsed in turn it killed almost 98 people on the Surfside.

leedaily.com

