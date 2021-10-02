CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authoring your life story

By Trena Winans and Marilyn Brooks
Midland Daily News
Life is what happens when you are busy making plans. Perhaps you’ve heard that saying. We have all had events in our lives that have been unexpected; things we didn’t anticipate; things that didn’t fit “the plan.” Death of a loved one. Divorce. Job loss. Illness. That doesn’t mean the plan is destroyed. It means that we have to take charge of our own story and determine how these events will impact the rest of our narrative. After all, we want to be the authors of our own life stories.

