Weekend PC Game Deals: Hit up heaps of demos, Warner Bros. specials and more

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
Neowin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets. We start things off with the sole giveaway happening right now. Epic Games Store's latest...

IndieWire

10 Best Gaming Headsets for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s not always easy to achieve that immersive gaming experience, and it can get frustrating if you’ve been spending lots of time at home but can’t find the right items to make your gaming area pop. Crafting the best gaming experience can be as simple (and complicated) as narrowing down the perfect pair of headphones. If you’re a marathon gamer, investing in the right...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

RFM is a retro-future tactical roguelite with a demo this weekend

This stylish retro-future strategy game has you diving into real-time tactical battles as an inter-dimensional mercenary. It's quite a looker, with a very chill, retro synth soundtrack to match. Don't let that get you too relaxed though, it looks like these battles may get a bit hectic as you dive deeper. RFM is looking to launch sometime next year, but you'll also be able to take it for a spin in the upcoming Steam Next Fest that kicks off this Friday.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Monster Hunter Rise PC release date, specs, demo, and crossplay details

Nintendo Switch will lose a fantastic third-party exclusive in 2022. Capcom is porting Monster Hunter Rise, a critically acclaimed action game that sold over 7 million copies on Switch alone, to PC. While Capcom had briefly confirmed this port previously, Capcom revealed many new details about it at Tokyo Game Show 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Monster Hunter Rise' Spotted On Steam; PC Demo Coming Very Soon

The PC version for “Monster Hunter Rise” has been officially revealed on Steam, giving players the option to pre-purchase the game ahead of its actual release next year. “Monster Hunter Rise” was originally released for the Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive back in March. A PC port of the game was previously teased, but details regarding this version of the game were sparse up until recently. Capcom released a trailer for the upcoming Steam version, which featured a quick look at what players can expect from the game.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

New PC games that didn’t live up to expectations

It’s been a rough couple of years with plenty of disappointments and this dissatisfaction has extended to the video game industry with the global shutdown meaning that many studios and developers have been unable to work on their projects in any meaningful way. 2020 was a write-off because despite us...
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Ubisoft announces Ghost Recon Frontline, a free-to-play battle royale

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Ghost Recon franchise, Ubisoft unveiled the next major entry today, which will be a fully free-to-play PvP battle royale experience. Coming with the name Ghost Recon: Frontline, the entry will split 100 players into three member squads and drop them into the island of Drakemoor. Check out the reveal trailer above, though it seems the fan base is not very happy with the direction.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Battlefield 2042: Digital Standard Edition adds Cross-Gen Bundle on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Battlefield 2042, the upcoming first-person multiplayer shooter published by EA, went up for pre-order a few months ago. However, many last-generation PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One owners were disappointed that the Digital Standard Edition didn't include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S versions. You were forced to buy the Gold or Ultimate editions if you still owned a last-generation console, but still wanted to play Battlefield 2042 before you upgraded.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Racing Games on PC

While we generally prefer the ease of using consoles, PC gaming is undoubtedly the place to be for the best graphics and blistering frame rates. If you’re into racing games, those things are quite important. Realistic graphics means you can more easily get immersed in the action, and high frame rates means more responsive controls. You’ll also find that racing games on PC have unrivalled steering wheel support.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

PC Building Simulator is free on the Epic Games Store this week

Epic Games Store has put on offer PC Building Simulator to claim and keep for free this week, taking the place of Europa Universalis IV. An indie simulation title, PC Building Simulator is about building, testing, and diagnosing PCs. It features a career mode, putting players in charge of a PC building and repair business where customers will drop by with peculiar problems. Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes it:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: Up to 69% Off in Rockstar and 2K Games Sales, and More!

Thank your own personal God—most likely Kratos—it's Friday! My goal is to get you stocked up for two full days of shutting out the so-called real world. If you've never played the BioShock series, you can fix this egregious life-error by scoring the whole shebang for 82% off. Multiple platforms have Sleeping Dogs going for roughly the same percentage discount, too. Finally, don't forget that today's the day to scoop up Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread and an OLED Switch!
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Super Mario Sunshine Mod ‘Eclipse’ Now Has a PC Demo

An enterprising group of modders has released the first PC demo of Eclipse, a Super Mario Sunshine mod that greatly expands the original GameCube game. Super Mario Eclipse is part beta restoration, part enhancement, part original mod, and all fan service. With dozens upon dozens of new missions, fully custom worlds, challenging secret courses, and an interconnected Isle Delfino to boot, this is the Super Mario Sunshine experience you always wanted- and then some! Isle Delfino is hiding all new secrets just waiting to be uncovered, and with multiple playable characters by your side, there's nothing you can't do. Presenting an all-new expanded story, crazy new gimmicks, exciting new moves and abilities, and references to your favorite Gamecube era Mario Games, get ready for the collaborative efforts of the entire Sunshine modding community to finally come together and bring you something special! This Super Mario Sunshine mod is sure to Eclipse the rest!
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

20th Anniversary editions of the Xbox Controller and Headset announced

The new line of Xbox peripherals that kicked off with the launch of the Xbox Series X|S has been steadily expanding since last year with new controller variants, headsets, and more. Today, Microsoft revealed more expansions to the lineup, and these arrive celebrating Xbox's 20th anniversary coming up on November 15.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition coming later this year

After many rumors and leaks, Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the existence of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and it is coming soon to all modern platforms including mobile. The announcement arrived celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, which launched the series from 2D to 3D.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

The 15 Best Weekend Deals on Games, Storage, and an Escooter

It's time to start shopping for those holiday gifts. So many gadgets are hard to get right now due to supply chain issues, and buying them later might mean they won't arrive on time. This weekend, we've got a collection of deals on some of our favorite headphones, digital games, and even an electric scooter. If you're running out of space on your devices, we've also got some discounts that can help.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Hopeful Given Hope to Show Up in Future Games

Sora from Kingdom Hearts is set to be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final DLC character. According to Nintendo, there's no plan to add more DLC characters, and unlike last time they said this, it doesn't look like it's going to revert this decision and announce a third Fighters Pass. This means that in-demand characters that didn't make the roster with a DLC spot will need to patiently wait for the next Super Smash Bros. game, whenever that comes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: Back to School Game Storage Specials, Cut-Price AAAs, and More!

Schooling has resumed, and this represents a rare opportunity for the savvy among you. A ton of discounts on HDDs, SSDs and MicroSDs will let you make noises about needing to "grab some extra space for your work/school PC," while the going's good. Then, when term 4 wraps in no time, redistribute that sweet, sweet storage into your gaming device instead. Diabolical.
VIDEO GAMES

