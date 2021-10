If the Denver Broncos are going to beat the Baltimore Ravens, they are going to need some big performances from key guys on both sides of the ball. The Baltimore Ravens are slated to head to the Mile High City for a showdown against the Denver Broncos. The history between these two teams is well documented at this point and it’s safe to say that most in Broncos Country still have a sour taste in their mouths that has been lingering for nearly nine years.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO