Malaysia in talks to procure Merck’s COVID-19 pills

4 Top Health Care Stocks To Consider Buying [Or Selling] This Week. Health care stocks have been some of the hottest stocks to buy in the stock market over the past few years. Well, the global pandemic certainly reminded us how fragile life could be. On Friday, the worldwide deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed the 5 million mark according to a Reuters tally. The virus constantly evolves even as we come up with vaccines and other potential treatment options. In fact, it took over a year for the death toll to reach 2.5 million, but the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in just under eight months. This is why vaccination by itself is not sufficient and other treatment options will be necessary for the long run.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO