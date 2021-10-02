CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Bangladesh’s foreign minister vowed “stern action” on Saturday against the killers of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah as calls grew to investigate his shooting. Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday night. He led...

