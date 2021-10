If you have a school-aged child, you may be aware that school meals are free for all students this school year regardless of household income due to a federally funded U.S. Department of Agriculture program. While this is excellent for ensuring Minnesota kids will get the nutrition they need to thrive while weathering yet another pandemic school year, it may also mean that less families are filling out the Application for Educational Benefits (AEB). I’m writing to ask for your help there!

