CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Domestic-abuse deaths still high in Jacksonville; the latest is pregnant 21-year-old

Florida Times-Union
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelica Jones was 21 years old and nine months pregnant, due to deliver this week. Last Saturday she was found dead in a Northside park, and four days later a 19-year-old man was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder, one for the unborn baby, police said. That man, Reginald Lawrence Perry Jr., has been identified as the father, Jones' family told news partner First Coast News.

www.jacksonville.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sex Abuse#Murder#First Coast News#Hubbard House

Comments / 0

Community Policy