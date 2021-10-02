Domestic-abuse deaths still high in Jacksonville; the latest is pregnant 21-year-old
Felica Jones was 21 years old and nine months pregnant, due to deliver this week. Last Saturday she was found dead in a Northside park, and four days later a 19-year-old man was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder, one for the unborn baby, police said. That man, Reginald Lawrence Perry Jr., has been identified as the father, Jones' family told news partner First Coast News.www.jacksonville.com
