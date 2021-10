While the Deadliest Catch stars battle rough waves and driving rain on the Bering Sea, one cast member weathered a different kind of storm back on land. When Elliott Neese began his career on his crabbing boat Saga, the young fisherman was only 28-years-old. With a motivated crew and loving family at home, it seemed that Neese had the best of both worlds. Unfortunately, Neese’s time on Deadliest Catch would end just four years later, when his battle against drug addiction became too great for the captain to conquer without help. At just 32 years old, Neese had to leave his crew behind in hopes of bettering himself on land.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO