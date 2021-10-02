CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harsh winter threatens to send energy prices even higher

By Rachel Millard
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Five weeks of hockey-stick growth in gas prices has pushed business over the edge, storage stocks are low, demand is set to rise as we edge closer to winter and few new gas supplies are on the way. With domestic energy bills only set to climb higher, much now rests...

TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
Washington Post

Mass floods hit China’s coal hub, threatening power supplies

China’s largest coal-producing region was hit by severe flooding, threatening the country’s already strained power supply and displacing more than 120,000 people as residents called for help from other regions. Officials in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi said on Sunday that more than 1.75 million people in 11 cities...
DailyFx

Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas

Oil demand picks up as industries switch over from expensive gas. Russia’s offer to supply gas could be months away due to approval delays. Oil prices are edging higher again at the start of this week as the energy crisis is likely to continue as global economies pick up economic activity and demand. A natural gas crunch is seeing spillover effects into oil prices as some industries are looking to replace gas shortages with oil, with experts predicting it could boost oil demand by over 1 million barrels per day during the winter months.
Telegraph

Home renovations costs to soar as glassmakers threaten to move overseas

Households are braced for the cost of renovating their home to surge amid warnings that spiralling energy prices will force glassmakers to shift production overseas. Manufacturers are set to make a decision within days on whether UK production facilities should be shuttered and more glass made abroad and imported into Britain, industry body British Glass said.
Times and Democrat

AAA: Spike in crude oil sends pump prices higher

CHARLOTTE – Motorists in the Carolinas are feeling the pressure at the pump this week as the ongoing effects from the pandemic continue to influence the crude oil market. Crude oil prices surged 5% last week with concerns that an already tight global fuel market could get even tighter this winter — and gas prices are being taken along for the ride.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle above $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. prices settling above the $80 mark for the first time since late October 2014. Last week’s decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to raise oil output by the previously agreed upon 400,000 barrels per day each month "remains a significant tailwind for oil and the refined products right now," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research." That supply side news combined with mostly encouraging economic data suggest demand should remain healthy and keep the physical market in a deficit in the months ahead." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at $80.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Telegraph

Christmas dinner to cost more amid CO2 crisis, warns meat industry

Meat producers have warned of spiralling prices this Christmas triggered by a surge in the cost of carbon dioxide after a rescue deal was struck to protect the flow of the vital gas. Industry leaders are bracing for a possible fivefold spike in the cost of CO2 - essential in...
Telegraph

An industry bailout isn't the answer to our energy crisis

You know things are bad when Sanjeev Gupta is forced to put his hand in his own pocket. The tycoon’s company, GFG, has managed to come up with the £50m required to restart Liberty Steel’s plants in Rotherham and Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire, a move it is said will save the “substantial majority” of 1,000 jobs.
Telegraph

China closes coal mines after record-breaking rainfall causes flooding

One of China's top coal-producing regions has shuttered its mines and evacuated more than 120,000 people after unseasonably heavy rainfall flooded the province, with more rain forecast. The deluge in northern Shanxi comes just months after record floods hit the country's central Henan province in July - killing more than...
Telegraph

Kwasi Kwarteng calls for multi-million pound bailout to help industry cope with soaring gas costs

Kwasi Kwarteng has submitted proposals to the Treasury for a bailout package worth several hundred million pounds to help energy-intensive industries suffering from soaring costs. The Business Secretary is understood to have sought temporary subsidies for sectors including steel, glass, ceramics and paper, which have been hit after the wholesale...
AFP

Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
Telegraph

The divided, distracted and deluded West is allowing China to take over

Unlike Western elites, people in China seem to know what they should truly fear. That, at least, was my impression on reading some of the products of the recent explosion in Chinese science fiction. Folding Beijing by Hao Jingfang predicts a ruthlessly authoritarian future in which the Earth rotates to give three social classes contrasting levels of sunlight. In An Excess Male – inspired by China’s one-child policy – Taiwanese writer Maggie Shen King explores a world with 40 million more men than women.
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
The Independent

Kwarteng submits formal bid for help for industries hit by soaring gas prices

The Business Secretary has submitted a formal bid to the Treasury for help for industries being hit by the rise in global gas prices.Ministers have been facing growing calls from industry bosses for assistance as they feared spiralling prices could force businesses to go to the wall.The boss of British Glass, which represents the industry, has warned that a quarter of jobs in the sector could go without Government support.Kwasi Kwarteng held talks with industry leaders last week, and ministers and officials are set to continue speaking to businesses on Monday and throughout the week.The PA news agency understands that...
The Independent

Energy supplier Good weathers gas price hikes but bills customers more

Green energy supplier Good Energy has said it is safe from the worst effects of the spike in gas prices, but has put up prices for customers.The energy supplier, the UK’s greenest by some estimates, said that it had pre-ordered enough gas at fixed prices to see it through the crisis.Bosses said they have bought 90% of the gas that they will need over the next year, a practice known as hedging.“Despite the ongoing volatility in the UK energy sector and low wind speeds in (the third quarter of) 2021 impacting performance, there is no change to Good Energy’s full...
