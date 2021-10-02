To boost or not to boost: An immunological quandary
The ongoing debate about Covid vaccine boosters reveals the dogma of immunological memory, which arises from the characteristics of learned or adaptive immunity, and raises questions on predictability of vaccine durability and correlates of vaccine-induced protection. The formation of immune memory is tightly choreographed and characterized by an array of diverse cellular interactions. In the case of antibody-mediated protection, besides the quantity of antibodies as seen by serum/plasma titers, the quality of antibodies are also based on such measures as avidity which is a measure of binding strength, specificity and neutralization capacity.www.thedailyreview.com
