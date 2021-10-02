CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You need to see this bizarre colour-changing chameleon robot

By Amelia Bamsey
Creative Bloq
 9 days ago
It's not every day you get to see, erm, well a colour-changing robot chameleon. That's right, someone has made a robot that actually changes colour based on its surroundings - how cool is that?. A team of Korean researchers are the brains behind this quirky little robot, and apparently, it's...

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

