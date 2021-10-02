Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Boone, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 04:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Boone; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Madison; Marshall; Polk; Ringgold; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Areas of Fog through Central Iowa early this Morning Fog is expected to persist across portions of southwest, central, and north central Iowa through at least daybreak. This will include much of the Interstate 35 corridor from Des Moines to the Minnesota border. Visibilities will often be a mile or less, and even dense at times down to a quarter mile or less in some locations. Motorists are advised to slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow for extra stopping distance between vehicles.