Washington Township, OH

Home destroyed after catching fire in Washington Twp.

By WHIO Staff
 9 days ago
Washington Twp. Fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A house was destroyed after it caught fire in Washington Township early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire in the 1500 block of West Alex Bell Road at approximately 4:40 a.m. according to Washington Twp. Deputy Fire Chief Nick Bergman. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire conditions.

The fire appeared to have initially started in the back of the home and later spread to the inside, Bergman said.

According to Bergman, the fire was difficult to knock down due to the location of the home, which made it hard to get crews and water to the scene.

“It’s a 400 ft. driveway, it’s very narrow, so we could only get one engine up there,” Bergman said.

Bergman told News Center 7 that there were two occupants of the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Due to the significant damage from the fire, the home has been deemed a total loss. The occupants will be staying with family members, according to Bergman.

Mutual aid was requested from the City of Kettering and Miami Valley Fire District to help extinguish the fire. Fire crews continued putting out hot spots throughout the morning.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Dayton, OH
