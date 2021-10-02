CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Simona Sarpa is Set To Make Pro Debut on October 16 in Florida

By Random Hits
Boxing Scene
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian import Simona Sarpa will make her pro debut Saturday, October 16 when she faces veteran Amarilis Adorno at Banquet Masters in Clearwater, FL. Originally from Naples, Italy, Sarpa dabbled with boxing in Italy but the sport’s lack of popularity in her area eliminated the possibility of competing. Sarpa relocated to Tampa in 2017 and shortly after moving stateside, she begun training at Fight Fitness Center.

