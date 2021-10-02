Simona Sarpa is Set To Make Pro Debut on October 16 in Florida
Italian import Simona Sarpa will make her pro debut Saturday, October 16 when she faces veteran Amarilis Adorno at Banquet Masters in Clearwater, FL. Originally from Naples, Italy, Sarpa dabbled with boxing in Italy but the sport’s lack of popularity in her area eliminated the possibility of competing. Sarpa relocated to Tampa in 2017 and shortly after moving stateside, she begun training at Fight Fitness Center.www.boxingscene.com
