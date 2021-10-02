CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV New: BMF, Superman, Umbrella, Dexter

By Garth Franklin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarz has renewed “BMF” for a second season just four days after the show premiered on the cabler and became the number one premiere of the year on its app. The true story follows the two Flenory brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. [Source: Variety]

Dexter: New Blood teaser photo: Footprints in the snow

We are now just a matter of five weeks away from the premiere of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime; isn’t it easy to be excited? This is redemption for a show that had a very polarizing series finale, and we really hope that Clyde Phillips and the team are able to make it happen.
Dexter New Blood: everything we know about the upcoming revival

After nearly a decade away from screens, we're so pleased to hear that hit Showtime series Dexter is returning for a limited ten-episode series. The original series, which followed the complicated and conflicted life of a blood-spatter expert who moonlighted as a serial killer, ran for eight seasons from 2008 to 2013.
Dexter: New Blood Reveals Bloody Poster For The Upcoming Limited Series

In celebration of its 15th Anniversary, “Dexter: New Blood” has released two chilling posters for their upcoming ten-episode limited series. The “Dexter” star himself, Michael C. Hall, will be back on screen as his iconic character and Clyde Phillips as the showrunner since parting ways with the show at the end of Season 4.
Dexter: New Blood’s Latest Poster Is Chilling

Dexter, America’s favorite serial killer who kills other serial killers, is tracking the blood in the snow in the revival season of the Showtime series, entitled Dexter: New Blood. Set in the fictional town of Iron Lake, New York, 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane...
First episode of 'BMF' TV series earns an A for Detroit authenticity

Sunday night's premiere of "BMF" on Starz drew some of the show's biggest stars to a Detroit suburb. And so far, the crime drama itself is receiving fairly good marks from critics and viewers. Executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and cast members from the Motor City-based TV series about...
Starz's 'BMF' Haphazardly Traces the Origins of a 'Black Mafia Family' in Detroit: TV Review

The first episode of “BMF,” Randy Huggins’ new Starz drama, sets the stage to tell the larger-than-life story of the Flenory brothers, who emerged as major players in the Detroit drug underground throughout the 1990s. Within just a few introductory scenes, “BMF” shows us Terry and Demetrius (aka “Meech”) in three different time periods as children, young adults and seasoned veterans. With a heavy dose of self-serious voiceover from adult Meech, the script lays bare the brothers’ hopes, dreams, inner conflicts and stubborn refusal to compromise. As with anything remotely biographical, it does its best to introduce its subjects in a way that makes them relatable, compelling and epic all at once. Every time the pilot comes close to achieving that balance, though, it quickly loses focus and gives in to enough clichés that it’s easy to forget that the show is, in the words of the opening title card, at least “loosely based on truth.”
'Dexter: New Blood' Posters Reveal Michael C. Hall's Serial Killer Up to His Old Ways

To celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the original premiere of Dexter, Showtime has revealed new posters for the upcoming revival series Dexter: New Blood, which sees Michael C. Hall returning to reprise his role as the titular serial killer — and demonstrates that Dexter Morgan is definitely up to his old ways again. Dexter: New Blood will premiere November 7 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime and will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.
BMF: Season Two; Starz Gives New Drama Series Early Renewal

BMF is returning for a second season. Starz has renewed the series only days after its series premiere, per Deadline. BMF (aka Black Mafia Family) tells the “true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.”
Dexter: New Blood Poster Hails Return of Your Favorite Killer

We're just over a month away from the premiere of Dexter: New Blood, the revival of the long-running Showtime series about a serial killer who hunts other criminals he deems worse than he is and now Showtime has released two new posters to celebrate not only the 15th anniversary of the original Dexter series but tease fans a bit more about what's in store when we catch up with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) on Sunday, November 7th. The posters also coincide with the launch of the Dexter: new Blood Wrap-Up With Scott Reynolds podcast that launched on Friday, October 1st.
Dexter: New Blood is not coming out in October 2021

Showtime is a premium cable channel that doesn’t operate under the same routines and traditional scheduling we see with broadcast networks. While there are many horror television shows and thrillers premiering in October 2021, Dexter: New Blood will not be one of them. It’s a little ironic that Showtime won’t...
'Dexter: New Blood' Fan Theory Predicts Unexpected Adversary Will Return

Dexter: New Blood is just a few weeks away, and fans are eager to learn what's next for Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan. The upcoming Showtime show is billed as a standalone property instead of Dexter Season 9, but it will share continuity with the original show (just like Showtime revival of Twin Peaks). That rule means anyone from the initial Dexter run could appear, including villains. While a couple of returns have already been revealed, Reddit users theorized that another antagonist might pop in. This theory proposes that bounty hunter Jacob Elway (Sean Patrick Flanery) could be back to track down Dexter.
Power star 50 Cent's new show BMF has future confirmed after season 1

Power star and producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's new series BMF has already been renewed after only one episode. An Instagram post from the STARZ series on Thursday (September 30) confirmed that a second season is already in the works for the drama series about the real Black Mafia Family.
Showtime Unveils ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Key Art To Celebrate Series’ 15th Anniversary

Dexter’s Michael C. Hall looks chilling in the key art for Showtime’s upcoming revival Dexter: New Blood. To celebrate the original series 15th anniversary on Friday, Showtime dropped two pieces of key art for Dexter’s next chapter, which is set to debut on November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Dexter, which aired for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006-13, centered on the mild-mannered Dexter Morgan (Hall). By day, Dexter worked as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami police. By night, he was a serial killer—one who happened to target other murderers. Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane...
New “Discovery” S4 & “Outlander” S6 Promos

With New York Comic-Con underway this weekend, several promo trailers for upcoming genre shows are being shown off. Things kick off today with a new full trailer for the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” on the Paramount+ service. The new season is set to commence on November 14th. The...
Bass Takes Dunst Role In “Vampire” Series

Bailey Bass (“Avatar 2”) has been cast in the key role of Claudia in the upcoming “Interview With the Vampire” TV series on AMC. In the books she is an orphaned child in 18th century New Orleans and is turned by Lestat. Bass takes on the young vampire role played...
