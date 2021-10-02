TV New: BMF, Superman, Umbrella, Dexter

The first episode of “BMF,” Randy Huggins’ new Starz drama, sets the stage to tell the larger-than-life story of the Flenory brothers, who emerged as major players in the Detroit drug underground throughout the 1990s. Within just a few introductory scenes, “BMF” shows us Terry and Demetrius (aka “Meech”) in three different time periods as children, young adults and seasoned veterans. With a heavy dose of self-serious voiceover from adult Meech, the script lays bare the brothers’ hopes, dreams, inner conflicts and stubborn refusal to compromise. As with anything remotely biographical, it does its best to introduce its subjects in a way that makes them relatable, compelling and epic all at once. Every time the pilot comes close to achieving that balance, though, it quickly loses focus and gives in to enough clichés that it’s easy to forget that the show is, in the words of the opening title card, at least “loosely based on truth.”

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO