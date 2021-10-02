CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Trailer: Syfy’s “Chucky” Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyfy has released the final trailer for its “Child’s Play” follow-up series “Chucky” which will premiere simultaneously on both SYFY and USA Network on October 12th. The story unfolds in an idyllic American town thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders sweep through on the heels of a vintage Chucky doll turning up at a suburban yard sale.

www.darkhorizons.com

DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Fun New Poster Reminds That SYFY’s Romero-Based “Day of the Dead” Series is Coming in October

They’re coming for you. October 15, 2021 is going to be a HUGE day for horror, with Halloween Kills arriving in theaters and also coming to Peacock, and the brand new “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series coming to Amazon Prime Video. And as we recently learned, SYFY‘s “Day of the Dead” series – based on George A. Romero‘s zombie classic – will also premiere on October 15!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

First Chucky Series Clip Brings the Gore

Weeks away from the premiere of the series, NBCUniversal has released the first clip from the new Chucky TV series offering a tease of how gory things are going to get and the level of mischief the titular doll will be getting up to. The new show, which will air on both SYFY and USA Network simultaneously, will mark the first time on TV for the long-running horror franchise. Though the narrative of the show is designed for newcomers to jump on if they wish, the entire lore and canon of the seven films in the main series have been taken into account for the show as well.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

New ‘Chucky’ Teaser Reveals Killer Doll’s Scalpel Skills

Lesson learned: Never leave sharp objects near Chucky. The new Syfy and USA Network Chucky series–based on the classic Child’s Play film franchise–will kick off Oct. 12, and the latest disturbing clip gives a good glimpse into the horrors to come, as reported by JoBlo.com. Check out the trailer below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Another Voyager Star Confirms Return to Franchise

Another Star Trek: Voyager star's return to the Star Trek universe is confirmed. Paramount+ announced today during Star Trek: Prodigy's New York Comic Con panel that Voyager star Robert Beltran will reprise his role as Chakotay in the upcoming kids-focused animated series. The announcement notes that Chakotay is now a Starfleet captain. That's a remarkable career for someone who previously defected from Starfleet to the Maquis only to wind up as Janeway's first officer when Voyager became stranded in the Delta quadrant. It's unclear what role Chakotay will play in Prodigy since the series is set in the Delta quadrant and focuses on non-Starfleet characters finding and taking command of an abandoned, experimental Starfleet vessel. Perhaps Chakotay was once commanding the USS Protostar?
TV SERIES
dailydead.com

Exclusive Reveal of “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin’s New Poster for SYFY’s DAY OF THE DEAD Series!

Here at Daily Dead, we're longtime fans of "Ghoulish" Gary Pullin's artwork and George A. Romero's Day of the Dead, so we're thrilled to exclusively reveal Gary's amazing poster for SYFY's Day of the Dead series ahead of its October 15th premiere. Similar to the new show, Pullin's poster pays tribute to Romero's 1985 film while also adding new and exciting elements to the legacy of Romero's living dead world!
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

SYFY's Slumber Party Massacre Trailer Is Insanely Gory Fun: Watch a First Look

Watch: Kyle Richards Returns to "Halloween" Franchise 43 Years Later. When pillow fights turn deadly... E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at new SYFY thriller Slumber Party Massacre and it will remind you why Halloween is the best time of year. Cue the '80s throwbacks, grab the popcorn and dive into the first look at the reimagining of Roger Corman's 1982 campy slasher of the same name, premiering on Saturday, Oct. 16.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Fun New Trailer for CHUCKY Puts the Spotlight on the Charles Lee Ray Urban Legend

We’ve got another trailer for you to watch for Syfy’s upcoming horror series Chucky. The series expands on the classic Child’s Play franchise, and this trailer puts the spotlight on Charles Lee Ray and the urban legend surrounding him. The trailer offers up some new footage and additional details on the story, which includes Ray returning to his home town to wreak havoc.
TV SERIES
No Film School

PTA's 'Licorice Pizza' Trailer Finally Released to the Public

Dust off your bell-bottoms, the new Paul Thomas Anderson movie trailer just dropped. After months of being teased with the secret trailer, Paul Thomas Anderson just released the trailer for his new film, Licorice Pizza, online this morning:. Starring Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim (from the band Haim), Sean Penn, Bradley...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Review: Ivan Reitman’s Son and a Teen Cast Resurrect the Not-Quite-Dead Franchise

In the lead-up to releasing “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony has played it fairly tight-lipped about what exactly this movie might be: Is it a prequel, a sequel or some kind of spinoff? Pretty much any discussion of the answer will come as a spoiler to those who like surprises, so be warned that this review is not intended as a marketing tool for the studio (those seeking coy teasers are better off watching the trailers), but as a critique of what this unnecessary but enjoyable movie actually delivers. The good news for “Ghostbusters” fans is that “Afterlife” does nothing to tarnish what...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Day of the Dead SYFY Series Gets New Poster

The upcoming adaptation of George A. Romero's Day of the Dead on SYFY is merely weeks away, with beloved horror artist "Ghoulish" Gary Pullin crafting a frightening new poster to help fans get even more excited about the new project. Given that Pullin has become a beloved figure in the horror community for the creepy and engaging ways in which he imagines beloved horror films for his artwork, knowing the SYFY enlisted the artist for this poster will surely help remind fans of just how devoted to the horror community the network is. Check out the new Day of the Dead poster below before the series premieres on SYFY on October 15th.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Will Smith in National Geographic's 'Welcome to Earth' Series Trailer

"I'm beginning to think that I might be missing something." Disney+ has revealed an official trailer for a new adventure doc series called Welcome to Earth, from National Geographic and executive produced by Darren Aronofsky and his company Protozoa. The visually stunning series follows actor Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth's greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. "It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet's surface, but look closer and you'll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over!" Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet: from volcanoes to deserts that move to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will Smith's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster new series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth's most mind-bending portals. Looks like fun! And I'm surprised Smith hasn't done any of things for real before making this. Huh.
TV SERIES
FanSided

SYFY 31 Days of Halloween 2021 schedule includes Chucky, Slumber Party Massacre, and more

It’s the spookiest (and best) time of year for fans of frightening characters, horror, zombies, and things that go bump in the night. To celebrate the Halloween 2021 season, SYFY has unveiled an epic list of October programming as part of SYFY’s seasonal celebration, which will include the world premiere of Slumber Party Massacre and the premieres of Chucky and Day of the Dead.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Insecure’ Final Season Trailer: Issa Rae’s Award-Winning Series Comes To An End Later This Fall

While HBO doesn’t have the monopoly it once did on prestige TV series, with recent competition from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Apple, and other streaming services, that doesn’t mean the premium network doesn’t consistently release high-quality series, such as the comedy “Insecure.” And now’s probably a great time to catch up, if you haven’t already, as the final season of “Insecure” is arriving next month.
TV SERIES

