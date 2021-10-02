Final Trailer: Syfy’s “Chucky” Series

"I'm beginning to think that I might be missing something." Disney+ has revealed an official trailer for a new adventure doc series called Welcome to Earth, from National Geographic and executive produced by Darren Aronofsky and his company Protozoa. The visually stunning series follows actor Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth's greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. "It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet's surface, but look closer and you'll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over!" Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet: from volcanoes to deserts that move to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will Smith's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster new series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth's most mind-bending portals. Looks like fun! And I'm surprised Smith hasn't done any of things for real before making this. Huh.

