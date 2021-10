A woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly pushed another woman into a moving subway train in New York. The seemingly unprovoked attack happened on Monday at the Times Square-42 St station at around 8am. The 42-year-old victim was on the northbound 1,2,3 platform when she was pushed by another passenger into the path of a train pulling into the station.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO