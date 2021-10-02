ECU professor publishes ninth collection of poetry

Congratulations to English faculty member Brian Simoneau, whose new poetry collection,. No Small Comfort, was published at the end of June. And in July, it was number three on the Small Press Distribution Bestseller List. Simoneau has shared some of the poems at virtual poetry readings for several Massachusetts public libraries. This fall he will be headlining a few readings for literary organizations. Below is one of the poems from his collection.

MILTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO