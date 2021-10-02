ECU professor publishes ninth collection of poetry
Dr. Ken Hada, an English professor at East Central University, has just published his ninth collection of original poetry titled Contour Feathers. Hada is a well-known and award-winning poet, particularly on the Southern Plains, and has been publishing his collected poetry in book form since 2008. Five of his previous eight poetry collections were selected as finalists for an Oklahoma Book Award, an honor determined by the state’s Department of Libraries.www.theadanews.com
