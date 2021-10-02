CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

S&P revises Oman outlook to positive on higher oil prices, reforms

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dj0XO_0cEvm39w00
General view of old Muscat the day after Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said was laid to rest in Muscat, Oman, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Saturday it had revised its outlook on Oman to positive from stable due to higher oil prices and fiscal reform plans that are expected to narrow state deficits and slow a rise in debt levels over the next three years.

The ratings agency affirmed Oman's 'B+/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings.

Oman, a relatively small oil producer, is more sensitive than its hydrocarbon-rich Gulf neighbours to oil price swings, meaning it was hit especially hard by 2020's price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Economic and fiscal pressures on Oman are easing, as the effects of the sharp drop in oil prices in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic abate," S&P said in a statement.

It expected the fiscal deficit to decrease to 4.2% of gross domestic product this year from 15.3% of GDP in 2020.

But lower oil prices from 2023 would result in a worsening fiscal trajectory despite planned reforms, it said, adding that total funding needs -- fiscal deficit plus maturing debt -- would remain high, averaging about 12% of GDP through 2024.

Oman's debt as share of GDP hit nearly 80% last year having been little more than 5% in 2015. The International Monetary Fund last month estimated that total government debt is expected to drop to 70% this year.

The sultanate has begun measures in the past year to fix its finances, including the introduction of a value-added tax and the decision to work with the IMF to develop a debt strategy.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas

Oil demand picks up as industries switch over from expensive gas. Russia’s offer to supply gas could be months away due to approval delays. Oil prices are edging higher again at the start of this week as the energy crisis is likely to continue as global economies pick up economic activity and demand. A natural gas crunch is seeing spillover effects into oil prices as some industries are looking to replace gas shortages with oil, with experts predicting it could boost oil demand by over 1 million barrels per day during the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times and Democrat

AAA: Spike in crude oil sends pump prices higher

CHARLOTTE – Motorists in the Carolinas are feeling the pressure at the pump this week as the ongoing effects from the pandemic continue to influence the crude oil market. Crude oil prices surged 5% last week with concerns that an already tight global fuel market could get even tighter this winter — and gas prices are being taken along for the ride.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle above $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. prices settling above the $80 mark for the first time since late October 2014. Last week’s decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to raise oil output by the previously agreed upon 400,000 barrels per day each month "remains a significant tailwind for oil and the refined products right now," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research." That supply side news combined with mostly encouraging economic data suggest demand should remain healthy and keep the physical market in a deficit in the months ahead." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at $80.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#S P#Oman#Imf
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Expand Higher

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has been very bullish during the course of the week, as we have reached towards the $80 level. That being said, the market is respecting the $80 level, at least so far. Ultimately, I think this is a market that will find a reason to get above here, and when it does it becomes more of a “buy-and-hold” situation yet again. After that, the market probably looks at the $85 level for no other reason than the psychology of it. On pullbacks, I would anticipate that the $75 level offers a bit of support, as it was the previous high and a certain amount of “market memory” should come into the picture.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Almond Oil Market Size, Growth Demand, Price Trends, Sales Revenue, Outlook and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Almond Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Almond Oil Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Almond oil refers to a colorless or pale-yellow oil derived from the seeds of the Prunus dulcis tree. It acts as a source of numerous essential nutrients, including fats, fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals, etc. Almond oil aids in enhancing immunity, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, etc. It also displays several properties, such as antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, emollient, sclerosant, etc., that help in improving the complexion and nourishing dry skin. As a result, it is used in the manufacturing of personal care products worldwide.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Moody's Lifts Medium-Term Oil Price Outlook

Moody’s Investors Service increased on Thursday its oil price forecast for the medium term to the $50-$70 a barrel range, returning to its outlook from before the pandemic, on the back of expected restraint in production growth and a rise in costs in step with growing demand through 2024. “We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Higher Oil and Gas Prices Mean More Gains for Energy Traders

Higher oil and gas prices aren’t just affecting consumers in the United States, which is giving energy traders much to cheer about this year. Europe, for example, is seeing gas prices surge to new record highs. It’s a welcome sign for traders, but not so much for consumers. “The benchmark...
TRAFFIC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Saudi Aramco hits $2T valuation on back of higher oil prices

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco reached a $2 trillion valuation as it hit near record levels Wednesday during trading hours. Its market cap value puts Aramco just behind Microsoft and Apple as the world's most valuable company. It comes as crude oil prices climb to over $82 a barrel, the highest in seven years.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Charge Higher As Bullish Sentiment Builds

Following the OPEC+ decision to maintain its production increases at 400,000 bpd per month, very few bearish factors remain in oil markets to keep prices from charging higher. - China is set for a tumultuous winter as a nationwide power crunch is eating into Chinese demand for commodities, compelling analysts to revisit their forecasts for its 2021 economic performance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KOCO

Expert says increase in oil price is a positive for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The price of oil is up again, and that's not great when you gas up. Steve Agee, with Oklahoma City University's Meinders School of Business, told KOCO that the increased price is positive for Oklahoma. "These higher oil and gas prices are good for the state," he...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FXStreet.com

WTI oil outlook: Oil prices surge on OPEC+ decision to continue production increase

The WTI price surged on Monday and hit the highest levels since November 2014, lifted by decision of OPEC+ group to stick to plan for gradual production increase. The group of top oil producers, including Russia and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on today’s meeting to stick to existing plan to increase oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from November, until at least April 2022, aiming to phase out existing 5.8 million barrels per day, introduced during the crisis, induced by coronavirus pandemic.
TRAFFIC
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Gas prices rose two cents over the past week to $3.20 per gallon, a level not seen since October 2014. The probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $73 bbl, according to AAA. “Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure" The post Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Reuters

Reuters

199K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy