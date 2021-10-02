The Last Leg’s Adam Hills praised for ‘powerful’ comments on male violence after Sarah Everard murder

Fans of The Last Leg have applauded host Adam Hills for his comments about Sarah Everard ’s murder on the show on Friday night (1 October).

On Thurday (30 September), Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens received a full life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Lord Justice Fulford told Couzens he had shown “no genuine contrition” for his “grotesque” crimes as he sentenced him to life behind bars for killing the 33-year-old marketing executive.

Since Couzens’s sentencing, much of the discussion has revolved around offering safety tips to women, rather than addressing male violence.

Hills told men watching The Last Leg that women have had to imagine their worst nightmares this week, while “all you have to do is have an awkward conversation with your mate”. He urged men to look out for inappropriate behaviour, adding: “Those little things can lead to something big.”

He added: “Violence against women is not okay, but laughing about it, dismissing it, and covering it up is also not okay. And if you’re doing any of those things, you’re part of the problem.”

Responding to his comments, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “Brilliant speech by Adam Hills there encouraging men to call out other men’s behaviour if they see anything.”

“Utmost respect to Adam Hills for his comments on Sarah on The Last Leg yesterday,” added another. “Summed up in 2 minutes what a committee of politicians and police chiefs will never get to.”

The Last Leg airs on Fridays at 10pm on Channel 4.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here .