The Susan G Komen Race for the Cure is Back!

Susan G. Komen , the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is bringing its signature fundraising event in Houston back as an in-person event again this year, after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's today at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston, with the start line at Crosby Street and Allen Parkway.

The Race/Walk distance is 3.1 miles and will be an out-and-back course on Allen Parkway as in past races.

There are also virtual options for those who prefer to walk or run in your own neighborhood.

