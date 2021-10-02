CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Susan G Komen Race for the Cure is Back!

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 9 days ago

Susan G. Komen , the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is bringing its signature fundraising event in Houston back as an in-person event again this year, after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's today at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston, with the start line at Crosby Street and Allen Parkway.

The Race/Walk distance is 3.1 miles and will be an out-and-back course on Allen Parkway as in past races.

There are also virtual options for those who prefer to walk or run in your own neighborhood.

photo: Getty Images

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

