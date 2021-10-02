Houston Paying Folks to Roll Up a Sleeve

The Houston Health Department is offering city residents up to $150 to get fully vaccinated.

The department has about six-thousand $100 gift cards left for people who get their first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A $50 gift card awaits those who get their second dose.

Unlike the county's $100 incentive program, the Houston Health Department says its program has no expiration date.

