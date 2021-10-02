CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston Paying Folks to Roll Up a Sleeve

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00T0LE_0cEvjmQD00

The Houston Health Department is offering city residents up to $150 to get fully vaccinated.

The department has about six-thousand $100 gift cards left for people who get their first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A $50 gift card awaits those who get their second dose.

Unlike the county's $100 incentive program, the Houston Health Department says its program has no expiration date.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Rolling up sleeves for Pfizer's booster shot

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg welcomed a few more appointments. The hospital started giving booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens, people who might be at higher risk because of where they work, and those who are immunocompromised.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Beast

COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

Right-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination. The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Government
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
smobserved.com

Southwest Airlines Flight Crews, Staff Begin Massive Sickout Over Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates

Over 1000 flights were cancelled Sunday as 1500 employees of Southwest Airlines, the nation's #5 carrier, began a sickout to protest mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations. Passengers were reportedly scrambling to book other airlines, while Southwest itself blamed the weather. Advertisement"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roll Up
Washington Examiner

DC's extended coronavirus 'emergency' isn't about the coronavirus at all

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the city’s state of emergency into 2022 even though there have been fewer than a dozen coronavirus deaths over the past month and local transmission remains at a seven-day average rate of 20 new daily cases per 100,000 people. The vaccination rates in the district are also well above average, with more than 70% of residents either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox40jackson.com

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there’s good news: With proper care, it’s preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
CBS LA

McDonald’s Thanks Southern California’s Teachers With Free Breakfast All Week

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s McDonald’s restaurants are showing their appreciation for teachers and educators with free breakfast all week. (credit: McDonald’s) Teachers, administrators, and school staff are all eligible for a free breakfast starting today through the end of the week at participating locations. To get their free breakfast, a school worker just needs to show valid work identification during breakfast hours between 5 and 11 a.m., and they can choose between an Egg McMuffin, a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; or a sausage biscuit. Each meal comes with a medium McCafe hot or cold iced coffee or a medium soda, along with hash browns, all served in a classic Happy Meal box. The Thank You Meal is limited to one person per day. McDonald’s is also calling on its fans to share their own stories of an extra special teacher, principal or other educator on social media with the hashtag #ThankYouMeal.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Stop pumping sand to plump up rich folks’ N.J. beaches | Letters

In reference to the recent story “Beach replenishment hurts the environment, subsidizes wealthy homeowners, group argues:”. After throwing away $1.5 billion pumping sand on our beaches since 1989, the New Jersey coast is worse off than ever, with no end in sight. The sand pumping creates unsafe conditions, destroys coastal ecosystems, and benefits mostly a few ultra-wealthy beachfront property owners. In most cases these are the summer homes of the super rich, who are actually trying to keep the public off these same beaches. Why are we spending billions to protect their investments?
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
137
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy