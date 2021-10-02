CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beef & Beer Fundraiser To Support the Vance Family at Normandy Farm on October 7

By Christine Tarlecki
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 9 days ago
Come one, come all on Thursday, October 7, 6-9 PM to see Tim Williams take the stage while the chefs at Normandy Farm in Blue Bell serve a delicious “Beef & Beer” menu paired perfectly with Workhorse brews and Trinchero Family Estates Wines. Our neighbors, the Vance Family, have been...

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

