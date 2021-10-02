Police reports

Tyrone Borough Police were dispatched to East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Snyder Township, at 11:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident. Derek Crouton, 34, was traveling north on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard when he attempted to make a left turn onto Third Street. His vehicle traveled of of the roadway and struck two large metal poles that were locked roadside at the intersection with Third Street. No injuries were sustained. It was later discovered that the registration for Croxton’s vehicle had been suspended for insurance cancellation. Croxton will be cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of the registration.