CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingdon, PA

Police reports

huntingdondailynews.com
 9 days ago

Tyrone Borough Police were dispatched to East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Snyder Township, at 11:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident. Derek Crouton, 34, was traveling north on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard when he attempted to make a left turn onto Third Street. His vehicle traveled of of the roadway and struck two large metal poles that were locked roadside at the intersection with Third Street. No injuries were sustained. It was later discovered that the registration for Croxton’s vehicle had been suspended for insurance cancellation. Croxton will be cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of the registration.

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Huntingdon County, PA
City
Barree Township, PA
City
State College, PA
Huntingdon County, PA
Crime & Safety
Huntingdon, PA
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyrone Borough#State State Police#Warriors Mark
CBS News

Iraq captures ISIS finance chief and former deputy leader Sami Jasim al-Jaburi

Erbil, Iraq — Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced on Monday the capture of one of the top leaders of ISIS. Al-Kadhimi said in a Twitter post that Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, the former deputy of the terror group and its head of finance, was detained in a third country, which he declined to name, by Iraqi intelligence forces in a "complex external operation."
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy