Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 11:55:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.4 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Sunday was 25.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 19.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 25.4 Sun 7 pm CDT 22.4 21.2 20.6