Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 11:55:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.4 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Sunday was 25.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 19.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 25.4 Sun 7 pm CDT 22.4 21.2 20.6

alerts.weather.gov

The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

Iraq captures ISIS finance chief and former deputy leader Sami Jasim al-Jaburi

Erbil, Iraq — Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced on Monday the capture of one of the top leaders of ISIS. Al-Kadhimi said in a Twitter post that Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, the former deputy of the terror group and its head of finance, was detained in a third country, which he declined to name, by Iraqi intelligence forces in a "complex external operation."
MIDDLE EAST

