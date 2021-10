The need to tear down a garage to make way for a wheelchair ramp for an Algoma family has turned into an avenue for you to get involved. The family has kids involved in Algoma United Methodist Church's backpack program, which distributes food to those struggling to keep their pantries and refrigerators full. The kids are also involved in the Algoma Wolf Den program, a youth mentoring project where the church is also involved. That is where Matt Templeton and other members of the church learned that the mother of the family was handicapped and struggled to leave her home without the use of a ramp. The church's GRACE-in-ACTION team realized the home could use help in other areas like fresh coats of paint and new siding. Templeton says as the project grew, so did the generosity of the community.

