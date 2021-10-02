CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Dunham Wore 3 Custom Designed Wedding Gowns despite Planning the Ceremony in a Month

By Siba Mosana
Most brides need several months to prepare for their dream wedding, but that isn’t the case for Lena Dunham. The newlywed star pulled off her big day with only a month to prepare for the ceremony.

Lena Dunham fans were shocked to learn she married her boyfriend, Luis Felber, over the weekend. The news was especially surprising since the pair have only been together for a few months, according to Dunham.

The newlyweds held off on sharing details about their nuptials after the ceremony. However, Dunham recently opened up about the big day to Vogue, revealing she pulled off her dream day in just a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkCJK_0cEvfzVa00

The “Girls” creator and star said I do to her English-Peruvian musician lover in a restricted, almost quickie ceremony and pulled it off beautifully over the past weekend.

The whirlwind story of Dunham’s wedding begins with the engagement. Felber explained he proposed to his wife in a short conversation after realizing he didn’t want her to go through hardships alone post a hospital visit.

Dunham also chimed in to reveal that the conversation happened over ten hours. The wedding planning followed the same hurried but not rushed approach and spanned over a month with help from event coordinators.

Dunham admits hiring someone to help her with the quick wedding arrangements was her mother’s idea. Thankfully, she found the advice useful, explaining how big of a feat it was to plan during the pandemic:

“Poor Jacob and Donna were dealing with such undulating invite stuff because people kept falling out.”

Fortunately, with essential safety precautions put in place, Dunham and her coordinators were able to host a 60-people wedding. Dunham even had Taylor Swift as a member of her bridal party for the big day.

Although pulling off a fabulous Soho wedding during a pandemic is fantastic, there is one other detail that makes Dunham’s wedding plans extraordinary. She was able to source three custom designer dresses for the ceremony.

While many brides need several months to ensure one garment is perfect, Dunham and Christopher Kane did not. Kane even emphasized how short notice the request from Dunham was in a hilarious revelation:

“I had no idea she was seeing someone.”

Nonetheless, he managed to make a dress for the ceremony, one for dinner, and another for dancing, thanks to Dunham’s knowledge of what she wanted. According to the designer, Dunham had her first fitting just over two weeks before the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qp0fp_0cEvfzVa00

Kane did not only manage to pull off Dunham’s sixties bride-inspired garments in a short duration, he also created the designs for Dunham’s nine bridesmaids’ dresses, making him a true master at his skill.

Dunham and Felber have only been together since January, with Dunham confirming their romance in April. After confirming the relationship, she told the New York Times that Felber was the “greatest person” she’s met.

