Liverpool v Manchester City: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon and if previous affairs are anything to go by then this will be one for the ages.

The Reds come into this game after a dominant display against FC Porto in the Champions League.

While City got beat 2-0 by PSG in the 'El Cashico' on Tuesday night. Despite losing though, they did play well.

Both clubs have recently played their title rivals Chelsea in the Premier League. Man City came out on top with a 1-0 win in their game. Unfortunately, Liverpool dropped two points after a 1-1 draw with Thomas Tuchel's side.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the 16.30pm kick off on Sunday the 3rd of October!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 16:30pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 08:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage will start after Crystal Palace v Leicester game.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on NBCSN.

