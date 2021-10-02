CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

David Moyes sets Michail Antonio a 20-goal Premier League target this season

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

David Moyes has challenged star striker Michail Antonio to become the first West Ham player to hit 20 top-flight goals in a season for 35 years.

In-form Antonio has begun the new campaign in red-hot fashion, netting five times in as many Premier League appearances following last weekend’s dramatic winner at Leeds.

Tony Cottee was the last Hammers player to reach the milestone – scoring 22 times in the old Division One in 1986-87 – while Paolo Di Canio’s 16 strikes in the 1999-00 campaign is the club’s highest individual haul of the Premier League era.

Moyes, whose side host Brentford on Sunday at the London Stadium, believes the feat is “not beyond” 31-year-old Antonio.

“It’s really important that we do get a striker who contributes those figures if we can because your goals will definitely get us up nearer the top,” said Moyes.

“Mic’s winning goal in the 90th minute the other day was magic for us and you need a centre-forward (capable of that).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyE8S_0cEvef8V00

“You see (Cristiano) Ronaldo do it for Manchester United and what it can do to your football club and to your team, how it lifts us, it gave us an incredible lift coming away from Leeds with three points.

“I think it’s a challenge for Mic to get 20 goals, I think he should be putting it down (as a target), it’s something that he should be attempting to get to.

“It’s certainly not beyond him. I think the challenge to Mic would be to sit down and say look, ‘can you get to that?’.

“He got 10 last year and I think the first challenge would be to say, ‘come on, you’ve got to get more than 10 right away’, that would be the first thing, not to look too far ahead, let’s try and get 10 as quickly as you can and then let’s see what you can do after that.”

The weekend visit of newly-promoted Brentford promises to be a tantalising encounter, with Antonio at one end of the field and Ivan Toney at the other.

Prolific Bees striker Toney broke the Sky Bet Championship scoring record last season by registering 31 times as Thomas Frank’s men came up through the play-offs – and he already has two goals in the higher division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNbBs_0cEvef8V00

Moyes previously contemplated a move for the 25-year-old but dismissed suggestions he was interested during the summer.

“We scouted him a lot at Peterborough, I’ve got to say,” said Moyes, who unsuccessfully attempted to recruit an understudy for Antonio in recent months.

“Sometimes you find something, sometimes you don’t. He was certainly one in the ‘do we, don’t we’ category when he was at Peterborough.

“Any talk about we were going to do something in the summer, that was wrong.

“He’s someone who looks very hungry to prove himself in the Premier League – when you’ve got that hunger and determination it’s a big ingredient.

“It will be a tough game for our centre-halves but it will be a tough game for Brentford as well.”

It will be a tough game for our centre-halves but it will be a tough game for Brentford as well

David Moyes

West Ham have taken 11 points from 18 available during a solid start to the campaign, which has also included successive Europa League wins.

Moyes is determined to maintain current levels of performance.

“We’re attempting to get better all time time. I’m not letting any standards drop here because we have to keep our feet on the ground,” the Scot said.

“But we want to be really positive about it. I want the team to show it, I want the team to go out and attack the games and try and score and be really, really positive.

“I think our football has greatly improved as well, which I’m pleased to see.”

Tribal Football

​West Ham centre-back Ogbonna hails 'unbelievable' Michail Antonio

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna hailed "unbelievable" Michail Antonio after his side came from behind to defeat Leeds United away from home in the Premier League. The Hammers had gone behind to a Raphinha goal, but took all three points from the fixture after a Junior Firpo own goal and an Antonio winner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

West Ham vs. Rapid Vienna score: David Moyes' side looks like Europa League contenders in comprehensive win

LONDON -- The light show. The flame cannons. The purple and blue cards in the Billy Bonds stand bearing the Irons slogan. It was the sort of night that West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan had vowed to make a part of the fixture calendar in uprooting the club from the Boleyn Ground to Stratford. There is absolutely no reason not to celebrate this achievement, not least as it had been earned by 38 games of high-quality football by David Moyes' side last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Paolo Di Canio
Person
Tony Cottee
Person
David Moyes
newschain

David Moyes wants West Ham to be the perfect guests

David Moyes has urged West Ham’s fans to be on their best behaviour on European nights for the sake of the club’s reputation – and his family. Thursday evening’s 2-0 home win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League was marred by crowd trouble, including objects being thrown between rival supporters and three arrests.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'He's got a great shot in him': David Moyes praises Declan Rice's performance as West Ham star scores again in Europa League win over Rapid Vienna

David Moyes hailed Declan Rice's attacking development after the England star scored his second Europa League goal for West Ham. Rice was a commanding presence in the Hammers' 2-0 victory over Rapid Vienna, and opened the scoring by finishing off a sweeping move having sprinted half the pitch to arrive in the opposition penalty box.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes demands Antonio break 35-year record

West Ham boss David Moyes wants 20 goals from Michail Antonio this season. Tony Cottee was the last Hammers player to reach the milestone - scoring 22 times in the old Division One in 1986-87 - while Paolo Di Canio's 16 strikes in the 1999-00 campaign is the club's highest individual haul of the Premier League era.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Michail Antonio rules himself out of Jamaica international duty

West Ham United star Michail Antonio has ruled himself out of Jamaica's upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to 'logistical and travel difficulties,' and will remain in England over the international break. The 31-year-old first joined up with the Reggae Boyz in the previous round of international fixtures, making his debut...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
SB Nation

Mohamed Salah Reaches 100 Premier League Goals For Liverpool

It is getting harder and harder to find superlatives to describe the scoring exploits of Mohamed Salah. He just seemingly shows up and finds a way to put the ball in the back of the net with aplomb week in and week out with no drama and little fanfare. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Premier League Set for 'Meaningful' Matches Abroad

The Premier League are set to play meaningful matches abroad as shareholders met face-to-face to discuss the growth of the competition as a global brand. The plan has been discussed previously and will take years to complete, but talks are ongoing. This would see Chelsea play at least one match...
UEFA
gamerevolution.com

FIFA 22: How to get Michail Antonio POTM card

FIFA 22 is finally here, and the scramble to craft the best Ultimate Team possible is already underway. When compiling the best cards possible, you’re always going to want to check for special, limited-edition cards. They range from Team of the Week to Player of the Month cards — and the first one might be here. We’ve got all the details on how to get the upcoming FUT POTM card, Michail Antonio.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theanalyst.com

Premier League Goal Records: Do You Remember the First Time?

On this day in 2007, Portsmouth and Reading played out an 11-goal thriller at Fratton Park to become the highest scoring match in Premier League history. To mark the occasion, we look through a selection of Premier League goalscoring firsts. Different Goalscorers for a Team in a Match. Chelsea 8-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jonas Eidevall: The new Arsenal boss firing Gunners to the top of the WSL

Jonas Eidevall has had a near perfect start to life in north London. A thoughtful manager with a clear ambition, the 38-year-old has made a serious impression in his short spell in the Women's Super League. Having arrived from Rosengard in June, in only four months the Swede has transformed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Games and goals – Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting Champions League career

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record with his 178th Champions League appearance on Wednesday night.The Portugal star passed his former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas and marked the occasion by scoring Manchester United’s late winner against Villarreal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Ronaldo’s record-setting career in the competition.AppearancesRonaldo made 101 Champions League appearances for Real and 23 for Juventus, with Wednesday his 54th across two spells at United.Casillas had held the record since 2015 and made the last of his 177 Champions League appearances in April 2017 for Porto against Juventus.The first 150 came for Real, including 53 alongside...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Antonio Rüdiger nominated for Premier League Player of the Month

Chelsea’s defense picked up right where we left off last season — unlike some of the other aspects of our play — and have continued to be a nigh impenetrable wall with a nearly historic level of success and stinginess. And while all those involved deserve credit and recognition for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

