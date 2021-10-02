“Women’s March” events planned for Mobile, Daphne Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — At least two marches will be held Saturday in conjunction with a national day of action. Women’s groups are meeting in Mobile and Daphne Saturday as well as locations around the country to protest abortion restrictions, particularly Texas’s updated abortion law.

In Daphne, there will be a women’s march starting at Daphne City hall at 10 and they’ll head to the Daphne Civic Center. In Mobile, a group will gather at Spanish Plaza starting at 2 this afternoon.

