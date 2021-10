Taking an EKU Winter course can help you stay caught up, catch up, or get ahead! Registration is now available for Winter courses. Running Dec. 6, 2021-Jan. 14, 2022, EKU Winter provides an opportunity for students to make up specific classes, take a required class, or even get ahead by identifying prerequisite courses. This year, the priority is offering courses that students need to or are required to take, including prerequisite and general education options.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO